SPRING HILL, Fla. - Carol K. Mutze, 78, of Spring Hill, Fla., peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long illness.
Born on April 8, 1941, in Teaneck, she was the oldest of two daughters to Carl K. Mutze and Regene (Tellier) Mutze.
Carol spent her early childhood in Norwood and then moved to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon in 1946. She was a 1959 graduate of Hamburg High School.
Carol served in the United States Air Force stationed at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, N.Y., as a dental assistant. Later, she attended William Paterson College in Wayne, majoring in English literature. Carol worked for the Vernon Township Board of Education and for GAF Materials Corp. in Wayne.
Carol resided in Lake Conway, in Vernon, before moving to Tampa in 1980. She worked for Edmonson Electric before her retirement in 2008.
Carol enjoyed her pets and was an avid reader. She enjoyed murder mysteries and followed all of the Florida sports teams. In her later years, she enjoyed going to the park and seeing her friends and their pets.
Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by her sister, Fern (Mutze) Rude. Carol is survived by her niece, Cindy (Rude) Tiger, and her husband, Jahn, of Wantage and their children, Zoe and Troy; nephew, Howard W. Rude, of Spring Hill; aunt, Joan (Tellier) Gignac, of Spring Hill; and lifetime friends, Henrietta Defreytag and Robin Ellsworth, of Spring Hill.
Cremation was private. Graveside services will take place at a later date at the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston. Memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to a local animal shelter.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020