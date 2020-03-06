|
|
HIGHLAND LAKES - Carol Lynn Benda, age 70, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Staten Island, N.Y., to the late John and Caroline (Richards) Oleniec, Mrs. Benda studied cosmetology and graduated from McKee Vocational and Technical High School in 1967, where she was honored as queen of her prom along with her husband, Mark as king. While in high school, she was part of the Miss Government Organization. This enabled her to meet Mayor John Lindsey at Gracie Mansion to see the seat of the New York City government.
Mrs. Benda was a member of Girl Scout troop #5-55 of Staten Island and eventually became a Girl Scout leader and had fond memories of marching in the Memorial Day parade in a Chinese Dragon with the Girl Scout troop.
She moved to Sussex County in 1972 and became active with the Vernon Ambulance Squad and was an EMT. She served as a driver, crew chief and the squad's treasurer. Mrs. Benda was an active member in the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Wantage and helped to run the annual food booth that the church runs at the New Jersey State Fair/ Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. Mrs. Benda was employed as an accounts payable supervisor for Diagnostic Retrieval Systems in Oakland.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mark Benda Sr.; her son, Mark Benda Jr. and his wife, Vicky, and their daughter, Chloe, of Bethel, Conn.; her son, Craig Benda and his wife, Holly, of Highland Lakes; and her daughter, Lara Stigler and her daughter, Valentina, of Hamburg.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Holy Orthodox Church, 102 Route 284, Wantage, with Parastas immediately following at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 102 Route 284, Wantage. Interment to follow at St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Christian Cemetery in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to Holy Spirit Orthodox Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 6, 2020