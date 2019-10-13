Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Carol Wiley Obituary
NEWTON - Carole Wiley, 76, of Newton, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in East Orange, Carole was a longtime resident of Newton. She was a teacher for the Newton Board of Education at Halsted Middle School, retiring after 37 years of teaching. Upon retirement, Carole became a grant writer for the Newton Board of Education.
She was an avid tennis player and coached boys' and girls' tennis at Newton High School. She was named the New Jersey Herald Coach of the Year two times. An animal lover, Carole saved many dogs. She loved to golf and was a member of Newton Country Club. Most especially, Carole loved her grandchildren.
The daughter of the late Paul and Frances (Smith) Clark, Carole is survived by her son, Jerod Ford and wife, Kelly, of Andover; her grandchildren: Robbie Ford, of Andover; Heather Ford, of Jersey City; and Brady Ford, of Andover; and two brothers, Fred Clark and Paul Clark, both of Maryland. She is also survived by her partner of 40 years, Joe Ricciardo, of Newton.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
