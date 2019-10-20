|
STOCKHOLM - Carole A. (Vander Berg) Villalobos, age 72, of Stockholm, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Born in Paterson and raised in Clifton, she resided in Stockholm for 44 years. An altruistic woman, she was a 30-year volunteer with the North Jersey Developmental Center in Totowa. She was a member of the Sussex Seniors of Stockholm. An avid reader, Carole also enjoyed needlework and crocheting.
Prior to retiring, she was a registered nurse with St. Clare's Sussex Hospital for 25 years and was previously employed with St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson.
She is the beloved wife of Luis Villalobos; loving sister of Kathy Giangrande and husband, Frank; dear sister-in-law of William Villalobos Sr., Donna Villalobos and Vickie Valle; and she is also survived by eight loving nieces and nephews and five loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with service following at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carole to the , P.O. Box 10188, 37214, Newark, NJ 07101 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 20, 2019