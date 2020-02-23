Home

Carole Rossi-Leonardo


1941 - 2020
Carole Rossi-Leonardo Obituary
NEWTON - Carole Rossi-Leonardo, 78, of Newton was guided to heaven by the Lord Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, peacefully in her home. Born Dec. 21, 1941, in Newark, she lived in Essex County until the family moved to Newton in 1978.
Carole was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Anthony Leonardo, and parents, Mario and Carmella Rossi. Carole is survived by her brothers, Tommy Rossi and Billy Rossi; sister, Lynda Rich; son, Nicholas Leonardo; daughter, Christine Leonardo; daughter-in-law, Kim Leonardo; three beautiful granddaughters, whom she and her late husband would lovingly call #1 Gabrielle Guridys, #2 Sarah Joy Leonardo, and #3 Chelsea Brinn Leonardo; and many nieces and nephews.
Carole was a housing commissioner for Sussex County, a member of the Prime Time Newton Seniors and the Liberty Towers resident association. Carole took pride in being a long-time employee of NORWESCAP and also sat on their board.
Carole was often referred to as the glue that kept her family together and known for her tireless effort to help those around her. Carole would know just what to say to make anyone feel better and constantly radiate her positive energy to whomever surrounded her. Her sweet soul will never be forgotten.
A celebration of Carole's incredible life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Newton, post #5360, 85 Mill St., Newton. Memorial service will start promptly at 2:15 p.m.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
