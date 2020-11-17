Caroline Williams Vreeland
Wantage - Caroline Williams Vreeland, age 70, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence. Born in Hopewell, Caroline has lived in Sussex County for most of her life. She had been employed by the Orange County Infirmary in Goshen as a LPN and retired 15 years ago. Caroline was predeceased by her mother, Jeannette C. (Sutphen) Thompson in 1999; her brother, James L. Thompson in 1994; and her daughter-in-law, Michelle Pearson in 2000.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Vreeland; her children, Becky (Pearson) Rutley and her husband Rusty, Billy Pearson and his wife Diane, Jenny Pearson Valkema, Renee Vreeland, and Jason Vreeland and his wife Danielle; six grandchildren; and one great grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23) Sussex. Interment will follow at Mt. Salem Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com