PARSIPPANY -- Carolyn Ann (Hartlip) Armstrong passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, following a long illness. She was born Feb. 10, 1938, in Platteville, Wis., to William and Mary Hartlip. Carolyn attended the University of Wisconsin and taught English and drama in Wauwatosa, Wis. She was a longtime resident of Huntington, N.Y., where she taught middle-school English and raised her family before embarking on a second career in the home healthcare industry. She started as a volunteer with Visiting Homemaker Service, which evolved into Health Services at Home Inc. Carolyn became its personnel director and rose to the position of executive director and was a member of the Board of Directors. She earned a Master's of Public Administration with a concentration in geriatric care management from Long Island University -- C.W. Post. Carolyn was an avid reader and a gourmet cook. She founded a gourmet group in the 1970s that is still in existence today. Her Christmas Eve dinners were legendary. She had a passion for volunteer work and was actively involved with the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Her fondest days were spent summering with her sons on the North Fork of Long Island in Southold, N.Y. She is survived by her son, Robert, and daughter-in-law, Kathleen, of Sparta, and their children, Liam, Conor and Megan; and son, William, and daughter-in-law, Loren, of Blue Point, N.Y., and their children, Jack and Charley. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mary Neis. A viewing will be held Sunday, June 9, 4-7 p.m., at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha R.C. Church, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta. Interment will be private. Donations can be made to the at . Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 7, 2019