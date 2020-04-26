Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Carolyn Ann Gundling


1942 - 2020
Carolyn Ann Gundling Obituary
HOPE - Carolyn Ann Gundling, 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Forest Manor Health Care Center in Hope.
Born in the Bronx to the late Harry and Phyllis (Cahill) Lucas, Carolyn had lived in Garfield and Ogdensburg for many years before settling in Hope two years ago.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, her brother Edward Lucas, son-in-law James DeLac and great-granddaughter Amber DeLac. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara DeLac, of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Michele DeLac, Dennis DeLac and his wife Danielle, and Kevin DeLac and his wife Debbie; great-grandchildren Anthony Tufano, Matthew, Jason, Joseph, Victoria, Skylar and Cheyenne DeLac; great-great-grandchildren Natyleigh, McKenna, Athena and Preston; as well as her brother, Paul J. Lucas and his husband, Douglas Meima, of Butler.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
