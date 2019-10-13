|
GREAT MEADOWS - Carolyn Mae Evans, 79, of Great Meadows, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the Harris Health Care Center at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.
Born in Paterson, Carolyn was raised in Denville and lived in Madison before moving to Great Meadows. She was an LPN and worked as a night nurse at Villa Madonna - The Daughters of Divine Charity in Hackettstown.
The daughter of the late Norman G. and Caroline M. (Gregerson) Rose, Carolyn was also predeceased by her sister, DeVera Shaw. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert H. Evans; her children, Theresa E. Fiedler, of Great Meadows, Robert H. Evans III, of Sherrill, N.Y., and Virginia Rose, of Great Meadows; her sisters, Marjorie Chamberlain, of Harrington, Del., and Diane Quinn, of Milford, Del.; her cousin, Donald Gregerson, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and her grandchildren, Andy Fiedler, Jim Fiedler, Becky Fiedler-Giordano and husband, Chris, Matthew Evans and Maria Evans.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen (Fellowship Fund), 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019