Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen
200 Bristol Glen Drive
Newton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Mae Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Mae Evans Obituary
GREAT MEADOWS - Carolyn Mae Evans, 79, of Great Meadows, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the Harris Health Care Center at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.
Born in Paterson, Carolyn was raised in Denville and lived in Madison before moving to Great Meadows. She was an LPN and worked as a night nurse at Villa Madonna - The Daughters of Divine Charity in Hackettstown.
The daughter of the late Norman G. and Caroline M. (Gregerson) Rose, Carolyn was also predeceased by her sister, DeVera Shaw. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert H. Evans; her children, Theresa E. Fiedler, of Great Meadows, Robert H. Evans III, of Sherrill, N.Y., and Virginia Rose, of Great Meadows; her sisters, Marjorie Chamberlain, of Harrington, Del., and Diane Quinn, of Milford, Del.; her cousin, Donald Gregerson, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and her grandchildren, Andy Fiedler, Jim Fiedler, Becky Fiedler-Giordano and husband, Chris, Matthew Evans and Maria Evans.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen (Fellowship Fund), 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now