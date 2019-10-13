Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Carolyn P. (Litts) Elston

Carolyn P. (Litts) Elston Obituary
GREEN - Carolyn P. (Litts) Elston, 83, of Green, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at home.
Born in Newton on Nov. 12, 1935, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Carolyn Larsen. She grew up in Johnsonburg and graduated from Blairstown High School. After marriage, she and her husband, Dale, lived in Green where she was a homemaker. Carolyn loved baking and being in her many flower gardens. For the past 12 years, she had gone to Newton Medical Center's Cardiac Rehabilitation where she made any friends.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Dale Elston, on Oct. 31, 2016. She is survived by her son, David Elston, his wife, Anne, and their son, Thomas, of Winooski, Vt., and her daughter, Dawn Angela Housel and her husband, Bill, of Columbia. She is also survived by her sister, Marlene Clapper and husband, Ron, of Pennsylvania.
A private gathering will be held to honor Carolyn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
