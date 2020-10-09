Carolyn S. Rauscher
Carolyn S. Rauscher, 89, of Frankford Township died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Born and raised in Newton, Carolyn was a lifelong Sussex County resident. She graduated from Newton High School and attended LaSell Junior College. Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper for Franklin Mutual Insurance Company in Branchville for 31 years prior to retirement. She was a Trustee and Treasurer for the Christ Union Chapel at Culver Lake and an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville. Carolyn was also a former member of Daisy Roe.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Euena (Edsall) Snook; her sisters, Marjorie Snook and Barbara Haggerty; and her beloved cousin, Clinton Snook. She is survived by her sister, Geri Sutphen and husband, Paul; her sons, Jeffrey Rauscher and wife, Cheryl, and David Rauscher; and her daughter, Nancy Rauscher. Carolyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews, her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Union Chapel, PO Box 525, Branchville, NJ 07826 or to the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, PO Box 1, Branchville, NJ 07826.