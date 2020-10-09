1/1
Carolyn S. Rauscher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn S. Rauscher
Carolyn S. Rauscher, 89, of Frankford Township died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Born and raised in Newton, Carolyn was a lifelong Sussex County resident. She graduated from Newton High School and attended LaSell Junior College. Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper for Franklin Mutual Insurance Company in Branchville for 31 years prior to retirement. She was a Trustee and Treasurer for the Christ Union Chapel at Culver Lake and an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville. Carolyn was also a former member of Daisy Roe.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Euena (Edsall) Snook; her sisters, Marjorie Snook and Barbara Haggerty; and her beloved cousin, Clinton Snook. She is survived by her sister, Geri Sutphen and husband, Paul; her sons, Jeffrey Rauscher and wife, Cheryl, and David Rauscher; and her daughter, Nancy Rauscher. Carolyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews, her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Union Chapel, PO Box 525, Branchville, NJ 07826 or to the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, PO Box 1, Branchville, NJ 07826.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved