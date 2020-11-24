Cary Fusco
Hamburg - Cary Fusco, age 63 of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Passaic to the late Benjamin and Adeline (Wydak) Fusco, Cary owned his own roofing business in Sussex County.
Predeceased by his parents, Cary is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Fusco; sons John of Wantage, BJ and wife Jennifer of Vernon, Sam Fusco and Amanda Philippe, also of Vernon; brother, Dan Fusco of Saddle Brook; nieces Christina and Jacqueline, and nephew Michael; and cherished granddaughter Grace Castaldi.
A Memorial Mass for Cary will be held on Monday, November 30th, 2020, 10AM at the Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/memorial
