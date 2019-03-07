|
|
BLAIRSTOWN - Caryl I. Mitchell, 88, a longtime resident of Blairstown, passed away March 5, 2019, in Newton. She was born March 29, 1930, in Oradell, to Edwin M. and (Isleib) Yager.
She had been a secretary at Blair Academy in Blairstown. She was an avid crocheter and knitter.
Survivors include four daughters, Karyn Schar, Kathy Otinsky, Debra Mitchell and Christina Mitchell; three grandchildren; and two
great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2013 and a granddaughter, Kimberly, in 2014.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
Donations in memory of Caryl maybe made to AVE Care at Newton, 85 ½ Trinity St., Newton, NJ 07860
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 7, 2019