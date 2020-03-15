|
LONGWOOD, FLA. - Casey A. Leenheer, 78, died peacefully with his family around him March 2, 2020, in Longwood, Florida, at Vitas Hospice after a three-year battle with cancer.
Born in Newton, Casey grew up in the Augusta section of Frankford and was a 1959 graduate of Newton High School. He continued to live in Frankford until he and his wife, Pat, started to travel in a motor home in 2007. In 2013, they decided to sell their home and live full-time in their RV. Doing that made it easy to visit family all over the U.S. and along the way see this beautiful country.
Casey served in the Navy from 1959 to 1962. He had his own trucking business, worked at Limestone Products, owned the Branchville 5 & 10, worked for Nils Ericson Excavating and at Panther Lake Campground. He retired in 2007.
Casey was a member of the Branchville Businessmen, a life member of the American Legion, and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Branchville. He was a member of the Good Sam's Club and the Family Motor Coach Association.
The son of the late Cornelius and Mildred Leenheer, Casey is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Patricia (Kopp) Leenheer; his sons, Jeffrey (Karen) Leenheer of Cameron, N.C., Paul (Miranda) Leenheer of El Paso, Texas, Steven (Connie) Leenheer of Branchville, and Mark Leenheer of Pinehurst, N.C.; two sisters, Dona McMillen of Lafayette, and Sharon (Mack) Trent of Pine Bluff, N.C. Casey is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Casey Leenheer II and Ashton Potter.
A celebration of life service will be held in June.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, P.O. Box 1, Branchville NJ 07826, or to the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Branchville NJ 07826.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, Branchville. Online condolences maybe offered at: www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020