HAMPTON - Catherine "Cathie" Ann (Van Duyne) Bennett, 68, of Hampton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Cathie was born to the late Mary Van Duyne (Malley) and Orlin S. Van Duyne Jr. at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. She grew up in Rockaway Township and graduated from Morris Knolls High School. She went on the attend Morris County Community College where she graduated with an associate's degree and became a registered nurse. Cathie was a nurse for more than 45 years, working for the Visiting Nurse Association of Sussex County for 20 years. Upon her retirement she worked part-time as a nurse for Valley View Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newton.
Cathie was predeceased by her husband, Brian Bennett in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Westra and husband, Aaron, of Sandyston; her son, Major Brandon Bennett and wife, Danielle, of Lorton, Va.; and her grandchildren, Chloe, Ethan and Lucas. Cathie also leaves behind her siblings, Emily Temme, of High Springs, Fla., Orlin Van Duyne "Buster" and wife, Louise, of Framingham, Mass., James Van Duyne and wife, Nina, of Flemington, John Van Duyne, of Batesburg, S.C., and Theresa Connolly, of Batesburg, S.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cathie enjoyed being a nurse. She met her late husband after he broke his leg and was a patient at Chilton Hospital in Pequannock. She found great joy in assisting patients, primarily the elderly.
There will be a "celebration of life" at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Fight Against COVID-19 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, https://giving.mskcc.org/donate-now.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 9, 2020