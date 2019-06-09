STANHOPE -- It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Catherine Flanigan, 89, of Stanhope, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a true friend to those who knew her. Catherine was born to the late Philip J. and Matilda H. Otterbein, of Pottsville, Pa. Catherine grew up and attended Pottsville High School, where she graduated and was also a drum majorette. She met and later married the late Joseph E. Flanigan and they lived in Darby, Pa., before relocating to New Jersey. Catherine worked for and eventually retired from J.C. Penney department store as a senior sales associate. Catherine was also an avid member of several local senior citizen groups where she enjoyed traveling, member activities and developing lifelong friendships. Catherine is survived by two daughters, Deborah Nittinger and her husband, Ed, of Chesapeake, Va., and Elizabeth Albinson and her husband, Robert, of Mount Bethel, Pa. She is also survived by her grandsons, Taylor Albinson, Brett Albinson, Edward Nittinger II and Andrew Nittinger. Catherine will be laid to rest beside her loving husband, Joseph E. Flanigan. Interment will take place at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. "Mom, you left us beautiful memories; your love is still our guide; although we cannot see you, you are always by our side." Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019