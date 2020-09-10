Catherine Louise Bird Streeter

Stillwater - A Mighty Voice has been silenced. Catherine Louise Bird Streeter, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Catherine was a proud descendent of our country's founders, including George Washington and Marcus Ward. Born in Newark, NJ, where her family was one of the original settlers in 1666, to the late Charles LeRoy and Edith (Stephens) Bird. Catherine and her husband then moved to Stillwater Township, to raise their children in the country.

Catherine spent many years enjoying her work at Carstens Publications in Fredon, NJ, where she was a dealer service department manager. She enjoyed traveling the country to hobby shows, where her love of people and conversation flourished. She treated her co-workers like family, and for many years baked birthday cakes for the staff. She was very fond of owner Henry Carstens and her dear coworker, Lynn Good. She retired two years short of her 80th birthday.

Catherine was a member of the Stillwater Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School. Years later, she was a member of the Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Administrative Board and as a church Lay Leader.

Catherine served as President of the Stillwater School PTA, as she felt education was extremely important for children to succeed in life. Her love of children never wavered. She would often open her heart and home for children and teens who needed a place. She was generous with both her kindness and her resources.

Catherine volunteered at Newton Hospital, delivering flowers and reading materials to those in need. She was also a member of the Order of The Eastern Star, Starlight Chapter #107.

Never without a wonderful sense of humor, Catherine was a proud member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of Turtles. She loved to paint and was an accomplished artist. She took pride in hosting creative dinner parties and had fantastic cooking skills.

Catherine is predeceased by her husband, Thomas V. Streeter; her siblings, sisters Gloria MacRae and Barbara Dusenberry; brothers Charles Bird and Wallace Bird; and, her son, Daniel Thomas Streeter. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Dell and Dianne King and her husband Edward, whom she felt was more of a son than a son-in-law. She is also survived by grandsons Thomas Dell and Stephen Dell, who she loved more than life itself. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as her friend Bonnie, who was dear to her in the last few years of her life.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.



