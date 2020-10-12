Catherine M. Powell
Stillwater Twp - Powell, Catherine M. age 79 of Stillwater Twp., NJ passed away peacefully Thursday October 8, 2020 in the Newton Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Oceanside California, she grew up in Fallbrook, CA and had also resided in Phoenix, AZ and Blairstown, NJ before moving to Stillwater many years ago.
Daughter of the late Chester Maxwell Myers and Cynthia A. Truitt-Cruzan and raised by the late John S. Cruzan and Bettie Myers Gustafson, Catherine was a graduate of Fallbrook High School, CA she had also attended UC Riverside CA before going on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Journalism from New Mexico State University. Catherine also graduated from NOVA University Florida earning her Master's Degree in Education. She had a long and satisfying career as an educator. A Teacher with Kossmann Elementary School Washington Twp. NJ School District as well as being an Adjunct Professor with the Sussex County Community College. Mrs. Powell also served as Director and Teacher with the Zion Lutheran Church Pre School.
A long time Hospice volunteer with the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice She was also a volunteer with the Sacred Heart Center, the First Thursdays, linens, women's retreat as well as Local Coordinator for the Sacred Heart Cooperator Center. The group worked in conjunction with the Sisters at Sacred Heart Center and Camp Auxilium. Catherine also helped the Sister's with English as a second Language. A member of the Book Club - Kossmann School coworkers, the Wednesday Prayer Group, Broadway Bound and the Chatty Chicks.
A lifelong and devout Catholic, Catherine was a parishioner of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church Swartswood, NJ, Cathy has been very much involved in the parish life, she was involved in youth ministry and also served as a Catechist for several years.
Catherine brought laughter and a smile to all who knew her, and spent her life helping others always. She treasured her family and friends and adored her grandchildren. Catherine was pre deceased by her beloved husband Leo F. Powell in 2011 and a sister Susan Chandler. She is survived in life by her loving daughters Laura and husband Dan Barber, and Elaine and husband David Makarevich, her loving son Eric and wife Andrea Powell, her cherished grandchildren Clayton, Jennifer, Carson, Andrew, Nicholas and Samantha. Also surviving are her siblings Linda Oaks, John Cruzan, Emilie Cruzan, Lyle Logan and Sandra Logan as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday October 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church #203 Swartswood Rd. Swartswood Newton, NJ 07860. Entombment will immediately follow the Mass in the St. Joseph RC Cemetery Mausoleum Newton, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials in Catherine's memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice www.karenannquinlanhospice.org
Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com