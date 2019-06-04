HIGHLAND LAKES - Catherine Theresa Tansey (Garry), 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River. Born to Edwin and Dorothy Garry in Jersey City, she grew up in Teaneck, and then she lived in Tenafly with her husband, George Tansey. They summered in Highland Lakes for many years before moving there 25 years ago.

Catherine worked as the secretary of court calendar for the Bergen County District Court and Violations Bureau in Hackensack for

10 years and then worked as personal secretary for her younger brother at A.G. Young Associates in Leonia before retiring in 2018.

Catherine was very involved with the Highland Lakes community, volunteering and serving for six years as trustee for the Country Club, served as HLCC athletic director, was the face of Team Tennis, announcer for the HLCC swim team was a member of the Highland Lakes Red Hat Society, former president and member of the Highland Lakes Ladies Auxiliary, serving as Sunshine chair and fashion show emcee, and member of the senior club. Catherine served six years on the Warwick Country Club Board of Directors, and was part of the Teaneck High School Class of '56 Reunion Committee. She was an avid tennis player, bowler and golfer.

Catherine is predeceased by her husband, George B. Tansey (2013) and is the beloved mother of Michele Haas and her husband, Stephen, of Ridgewood; loving grandmother of Lindsay and Casey Haas, of Ridgewood; dear sister of Dorothy Garry, of Hackensack, and Edwin Garry and his wife, Helen, of Tenafly; aunt of Dorien Garry, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ashley Oxnard, of Hillsdale; and devoted companion of Ron DuPont Sr., of Highland Lakes.

The family will receive their friends from 4- 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, Ridgewood. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the American Association for Cancer Research, www.aacr.org or the Goodwill Fund at Highland Lakes Country Club and Community Association,

P.O. Box 578, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 4, 2019