NEWTON - Cecelia Gallagher (Davitt), or Sheila as she was fondly called by her family and friends, formerly of Palenville, N.Y., and recently a resident of Newton, passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice at 99 years of age.
Cecelia was born in Derrycorrib, Belmullet, County Mayo, Ireland, to Anthony and Mary Davitt on Aug. 30, 1920. Like so many other immigrants, she longed to come to the United States, but the war detained her. She arrived in New York City just prior to Christmas, 1947. She worked as a secretary for the Boy Scouts of America before she stayed home to raise her children. In the mid 1960s, she returned to work as a bank reconciliator for Citibank, a position that she held until her retirement in 1983.
She was active in her church and enjoyed cooking and entertaining her children, grandchildren, and friends at her home in the Catskill Mountains. With Irish warmth and hospitality, Sheila welcomed everyone to stay for a cup of tea and a slice of her homemade Irish soda bread.
Cecelia is survived by her children, Francis Gallagher and his wife, Peggy, of Secaucus, her daughter, Mary Fox and her husband, James, of Newton, her daughter, Geraldine O'Connell and her husband, William, of New Windsor, N.Y., and her son, John Gallagher and his wife, Sonni, of Watervliet, N.Y. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Katie, James, Thomas, Tara, Brian, Megan, Carly, Justin, and Joshua, and her great-grandchildren, Tess, Maggie, Emma, Chloe, Francis, Lourdes and Connor. Additionally, she is survived by her dear sister, Nora, of Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland, and many nieces and nephews both in the United States and across the pond in Ireland and England. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis, and her brothers, Patrick, John, Michael, Anthony, James, Laurence, and William, and her sisters, Molly, Helen, and Bridget.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today, at Traver-McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Hts., Catskill, N.Y., phone 518-943-3211. Funeral service will be held at at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Church, Palenville, N.Y., with Reverend Jay Atherton officiating. Burial will follow at the Palenville Cemetery in Palenville. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, Newton, NJ, 07860 or Sacred Heart Church, Palenville, NY 12463.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice for the compassionate care they extended to our mother over the last two months .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020