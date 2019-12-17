Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Cecile (Formanek) DeFeo

Cecile (Formanek) DeFeo Obituary
HARDYSTON - Cecile DeFeo (Formanek), 94 years old, died peacefully at home Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Born to Andrew and Anna Formanek in Garfield, she had lived in Paterson and Wayne before moving to Hardyston 44 years ago.
Cecile worked for the family business, DeFeo Auto Sales in Franklin, for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg.
Cecile is predeceased by her husband, Joseph DeFeo (2002); and six brothers and sisters, John and Joseph Formanek, May Swistock, Helen Formanek, Millie Redl and Sophie Kudrel, and is the devoted mother of Gail DeFeo, of Hardyston, Joseph DeFeo and his wife, Janet, of Hampton, and Guy DeFeo, of Hardyston.
The family will receive their friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
