CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. - The matriarch of our beautiful family has passed and is with her love once again. At 95, Cecelia Marie Brickser Fletcher died Sept. 22, 2019, after a brief illness. A strong, compassionate, witty, and beautiful woman, Cel lived a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, worshiper, volunteer, and more.
Born 1924 in Pontiac, Mich., to Joseph and Agnes Brickser, Cel grew up in Utica, Mich. After graduating from Utica High School, she began nurses' training in Detroit. Post WWII, she married her high school sweetheart, Fred Fletcher. This was the beginning of a life together which lasted 73 years, until Fred's death this past January.
Despite a difficult childhood, she became a wonderful, kind, and caring mother to seven children. "God gives the hardest job to the most inexperienced," she said. Yet she took on that task with grace. Cel created a place of love and togetherness for her big, crazy family. Her descendants will treasure every moment that was spent together.
Married life began in Cambridge, Mass., and later took Cel to Southgate, Mich., and then Tranquility, N.J. Retiring to the Finger Lakes in 1988, Cel and Fred built their dream home where they could pursue their interests in sailing, wine, and hosting family reunions before moving to Ferris Hills, Canandaigua, N.Y., four years ago.
A devout Catholic, Cel was an active member of the church no matter where she lived. She was a founding member of St. Pius Church in Southgate, Mich., and Good Shepherd Church in Andover, N.J. She was a current member of St. Mary's Church in Canandaigua, N.Y., where she was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Cel volunteered in a number of civic and church activities. She was a good friend to many, maintaining some of those friendships for over 70 years.
Whether she was traveling, dancing, wine tasting, or with her bridge group, Cel loved to have fun. Her most recent adventure was a July trip to Ohio with her family to celebrate her 95th birthday. She was known to stay up late with a glass of wine, eating Skittles, laughing, and playing cards with her grandchildren during our many family reunions.
Cel was predeceased by her husband, Fred, and her brothers, Hubert Brickser and Ormond Brickser. She leaves behind her children, Fred Fletcher Jr. and his, wife Mary, of Collinsville, Conn., Nelson Fletcher and his wife, Dawn, of Charlevoix, Mich., Chris Fletcher and his wife, Mary Kaye, of Charlotte, Mich., Marilyn Fletcher, of Farmington Hills, Mich., Donna Miller and her husband, Bob, of Acton, Mass., Barbara Sanders and her husband, Rich, of Newton, N.J., and Peg Niekrasz and her husband, Frank, of Budd Lake, N.J. Cel is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Wilcox, of Carlsbad, N.M., 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Mom, thank you for showing us what 74 years of love and 95 years of a life lived to the fullest look like. What is left is only love, and we have you to thank for that.
A recitation of the rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Mary's Church, Canandaigua, N.Y., with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. A celebration of Cel's life will be afterwards from 1-3 p.m., at Ferris Hills, Canandaigua, N.Y. All are invited to attend and share their memories. Cel and her beloved Fred will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Canandaigua Churches in Action, Canandaigua, N.Y., and Ontario-Yates Hospice, Geneva, N.Y. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 29, 2019