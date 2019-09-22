|
SPARTA - Cecelia Rue Monesmith, 92, and Joseph Frederick Monesmith, 96, a loving couple married for 76 years, died peacefully within 13 days of each other at their residence in Sparta. The wife, known as Rue by her friends and family died Aug. 18, 2019, and her husband, Joseph, died Aug. 31, 2019.
Rue was born in July 1927, in Texas to Edward D. Young and Lola Belle Haines. Joseph was born in December 1922, in Ohio to Franklin Joseph Monesmith and Ela Marquerite Schwartz. The couple met and were married in 1943 during WWII when Joseph was an aircraft mechanic at the Midland/Odessa, TX Airfield. After WWII, they moved to Livingston and raised two sons. In 1964 they moved to Andover Township and were the former owners of Rue's Lodge at Lake Iliff (currently Sheridan's Lodge). In 1978 they moved to Hampton Township and later in 1999 to North Fort Myers, Fla. In 2017 they returned to Sussex County to be closer to their sons and extended family.
Rue worked in retail, real estate and the restaurant business. During retirement, she studied art at Sussex County Community College. She was an avid painter who won multiple awards in local competitions. She was active in the Women's Club and Red Hat Society.
After Joseph graduated from high school, he joined the Army Air Corps in early 1941 and became an aircraft mechanic. Later he became a B-29 Flight Engineer serving the maximum 35 missions from Guam to Japan receiving a promotion from Master Sergeant and commissioned as a Flight Officer. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with four clusters. After WWII, he worked in the air conditioning and refrigeration industry and restaurant business. Joseph was an avid hunter, fisherman and especially enjoyed playing horseshoes with his friends in Florida. After he turned 85 years old, he became a masters track and field thrower, earning All American honors and medals in the discus, shot put and javelin at national and international track meets. Joseph was a former life member of the Andover Township Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion and VFW.
They were former members of Redeemer Lutheran Church (Newton) and Bayshore Community Chapel (North Fort Myers, Fla.). They also visited the Newton Methodist Church with their younger son.
They are survived by their sons, Joseph Edward Monesmith (wife, Teresa), of Andover Township, and Frederick Louis Monesmith (wife, Carole), of Byram. They had seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
They spent their final days sitting on their loveseat holding hands and telling each other how much they loved each other.
A memorial service for both of them will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Newton.
