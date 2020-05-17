Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Charlene Ann Smith


1949 - 2020
Charlene Ann Smith Obituary
OGDENSBURG - Charlene Ann Smith, age 71, of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Charlene was born May 6, 1949, to the late Louise and Donald Fields. She was born in Newton, spent most of her life in Augusta and finally settled in Ogdensburg for the last four years. An avid crafter, Mrs. Smith loved to spend time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Smith is predeceased by her husband, Roy Sr., and brother, Bob Fields. Charlene is survived by her children, Donald Smith and his wife Suzanne, and Cinder Smith; her grandchildren Samantha, Donald Roy Jr., Jessica, Austin and Jordan; her great-grandchild, Abel Haase; and her siblings: Judy Davis, Tina Still and Kathy Maurice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Cremation will be held privately.
Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020
