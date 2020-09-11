1/1
Charlene Ellen (Gurrell) Crum
1950 - 2020
Franklin - Charlene Ellen (Gurrell) Crum, 70, of Franklin, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Born May 11, 1950 in Paterson, to Charles and Helen Gurrell. Charlene grew up in Butler and moved to Franklin over 40 years ago.
The beloved wife of Arthur John Crum, Charlene is survived by her daughter Jennifer Wilhelmy-Tully, son Jason Thomas Crum, and grandchildren Shane and Kyle, her sister June Devaney, and many nieces and nephews. Charlene is predeceased by her son Arthur John Crum Jr, brother Charles Gurrell, and parents. Celebration of life: Sat., Oct. 3, 2:30-6 pm, at the Franklin American Legion Post #132.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:30 - 06:00 PM
Franklin American Legion Post #132
