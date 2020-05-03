Home

HIGHLAND LAKES - Charles A. Donat, age 66, of Highland Lakes, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
Born in New York City, Charles had lived in Hopatcong and Lyndhurst before settling in Highland Lakes in 1987. He had been a welder for EVS Metal in Riverdale.
Predeceased by his parents, Joan and Lucas Zalipsky, and a sister, Joanne Carnegie, Charles is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda (Timpanaro) Donat; children Jennifer Sedlock and husband, Mark of Woolwich, Charles Donat and wife, Carrie, of Sandy Hook, Conn., and Christine Quackenbush and husband, Tom of Parton, N.C.; eight grandchildren, AJ and Tyler Sedlock, Averi, Addie, and Charlie Jr. Donat, and Lucas, Samuel, and Abbie Quackenbush.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020
