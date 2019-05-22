BEECH GROVE, Va. - Charles Alfred Rowe Jr., 83, of Beech Grove, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Blairstown, N.J., on Feb. 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Charles Alfred and Ruth Matlock Rowe Sr.

Charlie was extremely proud of his U.S. Navy career, especially the years he spent on submarines. He could tell sea stories for hours on end, keeping everyone entertained. He earned the Navy Good Conduct award five times, the European Occupation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and both the Armed Forces and Navy Expeditionary medals.

Charlie's Navy career spanned 20 years from January 1955 to July 1975, and included the following notable assignments: USS Macon (CA 132), May 1955 – May 1957, Participated in the Suez Crises of 1956; U.S. Naval Facility (NAVFAC), Tudor Hill Southampton, Bermuda, May 1957 – January 1959; USS Grant County (LST 1174), July 1960 – December 1963, Participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis; USS Torsk (SS 423) May 1964 – August 1964; USS Simon Bolivar (SSBN 641) August 1964 – September 1968; Naval Recruiting Station, New York December 1968 – July 1971; and USS Harlan County (LST 1176) February 1972 – July 1975.

One of Charlie's passions was motorcycles. He had many different types over the years, however his favorite two were a 1989 HD Ultra Classic Electra Glide and a 2008 HD Softail Deluxe. He would often ride with his daughter, Robin, and her husband, Darrell, and grandson, Daniel on grandiose adventures to Ohio, West Virginia, New Jersey and to Rolling Thunder with his Harley Chapter. He loved to travel!

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred Norvelle; sons, Peter Rowe (Peggy), of Buford, Ga., and Kevin Rowe, of Shipman, Va.; daughters, Robin Fitzgerald (Darrell), of Beech Grove, Va., and Antonia Florence (Bruce), of Ruckersville, Va.; brothers, Ernest Rowe, of Washington, N.J., and George Rowe, of Phillipsburg, N.J.; a sister, Lizzi May Rowe, of Oxford, N.J.; grandchildren, Hannah Rowe, Daniel Fitzgerald, Dwayne Fitzgerald, Carrie Fitzgerald Day, Ben Florence, Donald Florence, Tucker Florence, and Brandon Nusspickel; and great-grandchildren, Danielle Fitzgerald, Dawson Fitzgerald, Jenna Fitzgerald, Landen Day, Lilyahna Day, Isabella Florence and Temperance Florence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Rowe, and a sister, Mary Rowe.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shenandoah House, c/o the Augusta Health Foundation P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Rob Mansfield with military honors by American Legion Post 16. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 22, 2019