1/
Charles D. Treanor
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles D. Treanor
Charles D. Treanor passed away peacefully at The Chelsea at Bald Eagle in West Milford on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Son of the late Charles and Teresa (Carbin) Treanor, he was born in Newark, NJ, on June 17, 1932 and grew up in Upper Montclair. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. Charles previously resided in Butler and in West Milford, where he was an assistant Troop Leader for the local Boy Scouts and a member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady, Queen of Peace. He moved to Sparta 25 years ago and was a communicant of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church.
Charles worked as a patternmaker at Louis A. Nelson Inc., where he took part in the 1985 Statue of Liberty restoration project. Later he was a partner in TechnoCraft until his retirement. Charles was known for his love of golf and relished his time as a ranger at the Lake Mohawk Country Club. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his beloved family and friends.
Charles was married to his beloved wife Audrey (Riley) for 58 years before her passing in 2012.
Surviving are his son, Dave and wife, Judee, of Basking Ridge; his daughters, Kathy Hlywa and husband, Mike, of Fredon, and Carol Hinkes and husband, Bob, of Sparta; three grandchildren, Steven and Matthew Hinkes and Katerina Hlywa; and several nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his brother, James.
A memorial service will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Sparta on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. (www.karenannquinlanhospice.org/donations)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
9737295530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved