|
|
NEWTON - Charles Edgar Kieran Sr., age 80, of Newton, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side on Dec. 8, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Newark, Charles grew up in Stephensburg, and has been a resident of Newton most of his life.
Son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Herzog) Kieran, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in between the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Mr. Kieran had a long career as a purchasing agent and salesman and retired from N&W Business Forms. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother, Charles was a devout Christian with a steadfast faith in the word of God.
In addition to his dedication to his family, he also enjoyed gardening, meticulously maintaining his home, model railroading, traveling and photography. Predeceased by his parents as a young man, Charles being the oldest, raised his younger siblings. Charles is also predeceased in life by a sister, Kathy Chapen. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Clara L. (Benson) Kieran; his son, Charles E. Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Kieran, of Tampa, Fla.; his daughters, Christine L. Kieran, of Stanhope, Cynthia E. Kieran, of Andover, Colleen C. and her husband, Robert Lake, of Fredon, and Charlene C. and her husband, Steven Homer, of Cape Coral, Fla. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Domenick A. and Matthew C. Ruggiero, Zak, Hunter (Lance Corporal USMC), Ava and Grace Kieran, Gavin and Trevor Lake, as well as his brothers, John, Frank and Mark Kieran, as well as his sister, M. Patricia Sutherland.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 12, with funeral services at 6 p.m. in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. Graveside and Military Honors services will be held at 8 a.m. Friday morning, Dec. 13, in the Frankford Plains Cemetery.
Charles was a devoted caretaker of his wife Clara, as she suffers from Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzfdn.org. Online condolences through www.iliffruggierofuneralhome.com. https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/about-us/.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 11, 2019