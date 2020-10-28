Charles Edward Barbarow, Jr.

Born 09/29/1946

Died 04/01/2020

Charles was the son of Rachel Barbarow and Charles E. Barbarow Sr. He was born and raised in Paterson, NJ.Charles graduated from high school and enlisted in the US Air Force during the Viet Nam war. He was honorably discharged. Charles held a lifelong career in real estate, beginning as a real estate agent, and rising to becoming a member of the Century 21 Millionaire's Club, for multiple years. Charles' pride and joy was developing his own real estate business as a broker/owner. Charles taught real estate classes for many years. Charles had many interests, including music, playing the drums, bowling and fitness and exercise. In his later years, Charles studied psychology and was very involved in the self-help recovery movement. Charles was dearly loved by his older brother and sister-in-law, 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces, a great-great-nephew and great-great-niece. Charles passed away following a long illness and complications of COVID-19. He was laid to rest at Laurel Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Newton, NJ.



