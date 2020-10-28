1/
Charles Edward Barbarow Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Barbarow, Jr.
Born 09/29/1946
Died 04/01/2020
Charles was the son of Rachel Barbarow and Charles E. Barbarow Sr. He was born and raised in Paterson, NJ.Charles graduated from high school and enlisted in the US Air Force during the Viet Nam war. He was honorably discharged. Charles held a lifelong career in real estate, beginning as a real estate agent, and rising to becoming a member of the Century 21 Millionaire's Club, for multiple years. Charles' pride and joy was developing his own real estate business as a broker/owner. Charles taught real estate classes for many years. Charles had many interests, including music, playing the drums, bowling and fitness and exercise. In his later years, Charles studied psychology and was very involved in the self-help recovery movement. Charles was dearly loved by his older brother and sister-in-law, 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces, a great-great-nephew and great-great-niece. Charles passed away following a long illness and complications of COVID-19. He was laid to rest at Laurel Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Newton, NJ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved