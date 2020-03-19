Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Charles Francis Wohlleb Jr.

Charles Francis Wohlleb Jr. Obituary
TUCSON, Ariz. - Charles Francis Wohlleb Jr., 95, of Tucson, Ariz., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Forest Manor Health Care Center in Frelinghuysen Township, N.J.
Born and raised in West New York, N.J., Charles moved to Andover Township in 1968, where he lived before relocating to Tucson in 2003. A United States Navy veteran, Charles proudly served from Feb. 11, 1943, until Sept. 18, 1945. He was an auto mechanic for C.P.S. Solutions in Phoenix, Ariz., before retiring. While living in New Jersey, Charles was the owner/operator of Andover Transmission from 1968 to 2003.
The son of the late Charles Francis Wohlleb Sr., and Thora (Peterson) Wohlleb Wecht, Charles was also predeceased by his wife, May, on Sept.7, 1978. He is survived by his sons, Charles Francis Wohlleb III, of Budd Lake, and Richard Charles Wohlleb and wife, Carol-Lynn, of Ramsey; his daughter, Charlotte L. Krawchuk and husband, Joseph, of Tewksbury; and his eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Wohlleb, of Matawan, and his sister, Arlene Hagelberg, of Budd Lake.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will be held in Stillwater Cemetery following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
