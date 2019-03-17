SANDYSTON -- Charles Henry (Chuck) Stoveken, of Layton, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 67. Born in Teaneck on Aug. 29, 1951, Chuck and his family moved to Sussex County in 1959. Chuck was a licensed real estate broker currently with Sussex County Real Estate in Franklin. Prior to his long career in real estate, Chuck managed the "renowned" Unionville Inn. Chuck had a very large personality and would fill a room both literally and figuratively. He was extremely well read and a natural raconteur who could discourse for hours on almost any topic, although religion and archaeology were clearly his favorites. Chuck also loved music and played the piano. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Debra Stark, and by his parents, John L. Jr. and Doris Rose (Irven) Stoveken. Chuck is survived by his siblings, Robert T. Stoveken, of Morris Plains, John L. Stoveken III and wife, Susan, of Hardyston, Michele Stoveken and Andrew Burigo, of Westtown, N.Y., Joseph F. Stoveken and wife, Lisa, of Pine Valley, Calif., and Jean M. Masuck, of Westtown; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. There will be no public viewing, but a funeral Mass and memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. John Vianney Church in Stockholm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chuck's life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations online at donations.diabetes.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019