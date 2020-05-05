|
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Charles Lomrantz passed away April 29, 2020. Charles was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1947 to his loving parents, Paul and Helen Lomrantz. At a young age they moved to Clifton, N.J., where he grew up with his younger siblings, Larry and Andrea. In 1973 he married his wife, Sandra. Shortly thereafter they designed and built their own home overlooking the mountains of Vernon, N.J. They raised their two children, Evan and Lainie, and lived in this home for 40 years.
Charles worked in a family construction and development business for many years and continued his career working for many home developers throughout the New York and New Jersey area. He loved the construction business and stayed close to it even in his later years, working for Home Depot for the last 12 years.
He was a long-time member and supporter of Temple Shalom in Franklin, N.J., where he was instrumental in a number of synagogue projects. These included the rededication of the sanctuary and improvements to the Sons of Israel Cemetery. He served on the board and as a past officer of the congregation. He was a great friend to the members of that community.
His dream was to retire to Florida and in 2016 they both moved to West Palm Beach to be close to their son. His idea of retirement included working part-time at Home Depot. His days were filled with trips to the dog park with his faithful companion, Tucker, and napping in the hammock, enjoying the Florida sunshine. It was not unusual for him to take hours-long walks and bike rides. He loved chatting with his neighbors and made many friends at work. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2020