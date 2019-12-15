Home

Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
Charles Reisinger Obituary
STOCKHOLM - Charles "Charlie" "Chuck" Reisinger, age 66 of Stockholm, formerly of Wayne passed Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Owner of Reisinger Welding in Wayne for over 45 years and most recently worked for Bay Crane Services of N.J.
He was the loving husband of Bobbi Reisinger and devoted father of Scott and Andrew Reisinger. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. funeral service on Wednesday, all at Vander May Funeral Home in Wayne. For more visit: www.vandermay.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
