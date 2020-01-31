|
FRANKLIN - Charlotte Kay Weitz (Whritenour), 60 years old, died unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Born to Albert and Jeannette Whritenour, she grew up in West Milford and lived in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Hamburg and Sussex before moving to Franklin several years ago.
Charlotte was a clerical worker for State Farm Insurance in Wayne for 20 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Holy Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, and enjoyed gardening, maintaining her butterfly bushes, being a theater mom by sewing costumes and raising money and prizes for the tricky trays, doing jigsaw puzzles, ceramics, and bingo as well as caring for her dog.
Charlotte is predeceased by two sisters, Peggy Whritenour and Carol Burgess and is the beloved wife of 39 years of Michael Weitz, of Franklin; devoted mother of Albert Weitz, of East Brunswick; dear sister of Janet Henderson, of West Milford, Kathi Jean, of Pennsylvania, Nancy DeGroat, of New York, and Barbara Miller, of West Milford; and is cherished by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Holy Faith Lutheran Church, 104 Paradise Road, Oak Ridge. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the church. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to the , 30 East 33rd Street, NY, NY 10016 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 31, 2020