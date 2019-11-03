|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Charlotte Pettit passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She was born in Lindan on Dec. 9, 1938, to Ardell and Chris Sturm.
Charlotte settled in Andover Township with her family and most recently retired from a local school bus company after 25 years of service. An avid dog lover, she helped with pet adoptions.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years; three children; and one grandson; not to mention the thousands of children she touched over the years taking them to and from school. She will be missed.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 3, 2019