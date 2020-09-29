1/
Cheryl Boyer Stillwagon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Boyer Stillwagon
Cheryl Boyer Stillwagon, age 72. Born on September 16, 1948, Cheryl was the beloved wife of Charles W. Stillwagon, Jr., passed away on September 28, 2020. Cheryl was a wonderful mother and loving wife. She is survived by her son, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family including many friends.
Cheryl was a very beautiful special person who would light up a room with her presence. Through the years she gave advice, understanding, wisdom and unconditional love to everyone she knew. There was a true warmth in her Spirit that penetrated everyone she met. Thank you for your prayers and condolences, she will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Arrangements by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main Street (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later day.
Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved