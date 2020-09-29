Cheryl Boyer Stillwagon
Cheryl Boyer Stillwagon, age 72. Born on September 16, 1948, Cheryl was the beloved wife of Charles W. Stillwagon, Jr., passed away on September 28, 2020. Cheryl was a wonderful mother and loving wife. She is survived by her son, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family including many friends.
Cheryl was a very beautiful special person who would light up a room with her presence. Through the years she gave advice, understanding, wisdom and unconditional love to everyone she knew. There was a true warmth in her Spirit that penetrated everyone she met. Thank you for your prayers and condolences, she will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Arrangements by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main Street (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later day.
