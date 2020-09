Cheryl Boyer StillwagonCheryl Boyer Stillwagon, age 72. Born on September 16, 1948, Cheryl was the beloved wife of Charles W. Stillwagon, Jr., passed away on September 28, 2020. Cheryl was a wonderful mother and loving wife. She is survived by her son, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family including many friends.Cheryl was a very beautiful special person who would light up a room with her presence. Through the years she gave advice, understanding, wisdom and unconditional love to everyone she knew. There was a true warmth in her Spirit that penetrated everyone she met. Thank you for your prayers and condolences, she will be remembered in our hearts forever.Arrangements by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main Street (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later day.Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com