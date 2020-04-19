Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Cheryl L. (Kays) Clouse

Cheryl L. (Kays) Clouse Obituary
VERNON - Cheryl L. (Kays) Clouse, 64 years old, died peacefully at Newton Medical Center in Newton on April 15. Born to Frank and Florence Kays in Sussex, she had been a resident of the area for her entire life.
Cheryl worked as the jewelry manager at Walmart in Franklin for many years. She was a doting wife, mother and grandmother.
Cheryl is the beloved wife of Dana L. Clouse of Vernon. Devoted mother of Jason Clouse and his wife, Jenn of Randolph; and Joshua Clouse and his wife, Joanna, of Bushkill, Pa. Loving grandmother of Ariele, Jeremy, Molly, Zachary and Taylor. Dear sister of Candace Kays and Larry Kays of Port Jervis, N.Y.
Due to government restrictions, visitation and burial will be private under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Information and condolences can be found at: www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
