SPARTA - Christina DeLotto, 42, of Sparta, passed away Aug. 11, 2019. Christina was born in Paterson and lived most of her life in Sparta. She worked in retail and was a home health care provider.
Christina is survived by her beloved parents, Al and Ginny DeLotto; her brother, Steven Meade and fiancee, Jeanne Durica-Gambrosio; sister, Gina Slattery and her husband, Micky; and her niece, Emily and her boyfriend, Kris Klackowski. She also leaves behind many friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 174 N Church Road, Franklin.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 14, 2019