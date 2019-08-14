|
BYRAM - Christine Anne Boyle, 54, of Byram, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., she had been a lifelong
resident of Byram.
A graduate of Lenape Valley Regional High School, class of 1983, Christine had a long and passionate career with SCARC, working in several group homes throughout Sussex County. An avid and talented baker, Christine enjoyed spending time with her family.
Christine was predeceased in life by her father, James Boyle. Survivors include her sons, Stephen Boyle, and Matthew and his wife, Brittany Boyle; her daughter, Jennifer Boyle and her fiancé, John Wrobleski; her mother, Barbara (Yanatelli) Boyle; her brother, James and his wife, Courtney Boyle; her sisters, Kathleen and her husband, Amir Abiskaroon, and Barbara Anne and her husband, Anthony Niper; as well as her two nieces and three nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Christine's memory may be made to www.SCARC.org. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 14, 2019