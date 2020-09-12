1/
Christine Billack
Christine Billack
Highland Lakes - Christine Billack, 59, of Highland Lakes, formerly of Clifton, passed away on September 6, 2020.
Born in Passaic, Christine was raised in Clifton, attended St. Andrew's School and graduated from Clifton High School before then going on to earn her bachelor's degree from Rutgers University. She had lived in Highland Lakes for many years and had been employed with The State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection-State Park Service as a Supervisor of Greenhouses at Ringwood State Park.
Christine was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph Billack and Rosalie (nee Reich) Billack; by ten aunts and nine uncles; three first cousins: Johnny, Joel and Billy; and by eight beloved collies.
She is survived by her three siblings: Rudolph Billack of Highland Lakes, Frank Billack of Carmel, NY and Rosalie Kliokis of Hamilton Twp., NJ; by her boyfriend, Jim Kennedy, of Park Ridge; sixteen first cousins; one niece, three nephews and her four beloved dogs.
Private funeral services were held under the direction of Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Clifton Friends of the Shelter (www.cliftonanimalshelter.com), 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013 or to the Vernon Animal Shelter, 21 Church Street, Vernon, NJ 07462 would be appreciated.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
