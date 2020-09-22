Christine "Tine" Boyd
Port Jervis - Christine "Tine" Boyd age 50, of Port Jervis, New York passed away suddenly at Bon Secours Hospital surrounded by family. Born and raised in Sussex, N.J., Christine had also resided in Branchville and Montague, N.J. before relocating to Port Jervis, N.Y. earlier this year. Christine was a tireless devoted Veterinarian Tech for Dr. Sam Castimore – Animal General Veterinary Hospital for 33 years. Christine will be forever remembered for her love of animals, love of her nieces and nephews and her extraordinary kindness and love for all.
Daughter of the late Asa W. Boyd, Sr. and Henrietta R. Raymond. Christine is survived by her beloved companion Michael Martin and stepson Tyler Martin of Port Jervis, N.Y. She also survived by her twin brother Chris Boyd and his wife Holly of Port St. Lucie, FL., Asa W. Boyd, Jr. and wife Candace Brown of Milford, PA. Surviving sisters Elizabeth M. Boyd of Montague, N.J., Agnes Boyd of Smithfield, NC. and step-sister Robin Hickerson of Chapel Hill, NC.
Visitation will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main Street (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. Funeral services will be Thursday September 24, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to help defray funeral costs.
