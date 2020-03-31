|
FRELINGHUYSEN - Christine Louise Carr, 60 years of age, of Frelinghuysen, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at home with family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Hancock, N.Y., to the late Wilbur and Harriette Carr, Sept. 26, 1959. She was employed by Acme Markets, retiring in 2006, and was currently employed at First Student Bus in Andover. She had also worked for many years at Lyle Smith's Big "K," Hope. She was past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hope Fire Department.
She is survived by four sisters, Anna Wilson and wife, Carol Chobot, Rosa Scudder and husband, Robert, Margaret Moore, Doris Zwarych and husband, Terry; a brother, Wilbur A. Carr; several nieces and nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews, and also great-great-nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Lyle and Emily Smith. She was predeceased by her father, Wilbur Ernest Carr; mother, Harriette Elyda Carr; nephews, Edwin Wilson and Wayne Perez; niece, Angela Wilson; and brother-in law, Donald L. Moore.
Due to the current coronavirus situation, a memorial service will be held sometime this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's name may be made to the Blairstown Ambulance Corp, P.O. Box 389, Blairstown, NJ 07825 or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Road, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2020