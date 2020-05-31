Christopher Carrer
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Christopher Carrer, age 41, of Andover Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home and surrounded by his loving family following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born and raised in New Jersey, Christopher was enjoying his career as a software architect with Liaison International headquartered in Watertown, Mass. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many, Christopher will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He loved spending time with his family, friends and his cats, playing his guitar, as well as attending concerts.
Christopher is survived in life by his beloved wife, Joellen (Thur) Carrer; his mother, Linda Carrer, of Roxbury; his father, Gary and his wife, Kathy Carrer, of Sarasota, Fla.; his brother, Michael and his wife, Holli Lyn Carrer, of Pearland, TX; his maternal grandmother; his sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Christopher's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Saint Jude Hospital at www.fundraising.stjude.org/goto/chriscarrer or Lung Cancer Foundation of America http://secure.lcfamerica.org/ccarrer.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Thank You.
