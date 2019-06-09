VERNON -- Christopher Cosgrove Minter, 50 years old, died unexpectedly at St. Anthony's Hospital, Warwick, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born to Mark A. and Margaret C. Minter in Newport, R.I., he had lived in Sussex County for many years and Vernon for the last 12 years. Christopher worked as vice president of sales for Components Corporation in Denville for 25 years. He was a member of the Crystal Springs Country Club and an avid golfer. Christopher also had an eye for photography. Christopher was predeceased by his father, Mark A. Minter, and was the beloved husband for eight years of Megan Minter (Curran), of Vernon; devoted father of Zachary, Hailey, Emily, Christopher, Clayton and soon to arrive, Conner; dear brother of Scott Minter and his wife, Betsy, of Mansfield, and Andrew Minter and his wife, Ana, of Byram; loving son of Margaret C. Minter, of Newton; son-in-law of James and Linda Curran, of Boonton Township; brother-in-law of Jennifer Zammit and her husband, Joe, of Lincoln Park, and Ryan Curran and his wife, Jakee, of Parsippany; and cherished by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to the New Jersey Metro Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Aspen Court Park 1, 1480 U.S. Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019