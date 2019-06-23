MILLSBORO, Del. - Christopher P. O'Halloran, 67, of Millsboro, Del., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Delaware Hospice Center, in Milford, Del. He was born on July 23, 1951, in East Orange, N.J., son of the late John and Sheila O'Halloran.

Mr. O'Halloran proudly served in the United States Navy as a radioman from 1969 to 1973, aboard the USS Voge. He worked for 32 years with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Mr. O'Halloran lived in Wantage, N.J., for 28 years before moving to Millsboro in 2012.

Mr. O'Halloran kept himself busy with current and past memberships of many clubs including: the American Legion Post 28, Oak Orchard Riverdale, Indian River Senior Center, and he was third degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority commissioner (N.J.), Sussex-Wantage Little League baseball coach and president (N.J.), member of the Wallkill Country Club (N.J.) and Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club (Millsboro, Del.). He organized several annual charitable golf outings for Little Leagues, churches, parochial schools, Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, and John Gregg Memorial Golf Outing for Home of the Brave in Milford, Del. He was also the first homeowner to serve on the Plantation Lakes' Home Owners Association Board of Directors.

Mr. O'Halloran was an avid New York Yankees fan and in his spare time, he enjoyed golfing. He even had seven "holes-in-one" in his lifetime.

Mr. O'Halloran is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen O'Halloran; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Gail O'Halloran; three grandchildren, Nina, Vaughn and Reece; five brothers, Tim and Beth O'Halloran, of Harrisburg, Pa., David and Debbie O'Halloran, of Milltown, N.J., Jim and Carol O'Halloran, of Brunswick, Ga.; Pete and Maureen O'Halloran, of Orlando, Fla., and Mike and Karen O'Halloran, of Harrisburg, Pa.; sister-in-law, Judi Perrini and husband, Frank; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Maciag and Bob Stead; brother-in-law, Steve Maciag and wife, Erin; father and mother-in law, Steve and Kathleen Maciag;19 nieces and nephews, several cousins and an aunt.

A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Parsell Funeral Home and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday, June 26, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. A viewing will also take place at the church prior to the service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged in Chris' name to the Home of the Brave, http://homeofthebravefdn.org/ or to The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, http://debreastcancer.org/. Please visit Mr. O'Halloran's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.