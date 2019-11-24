|
|
LONG BRANCH - Cindy Ferrara McMillen, age 60, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
Born Aug. 27, 1959, in Glen Ridge to Ralph and Margaret Ferrara, she was raised in Bloomfield.
Cindy had a professional career for over 40 years in AKC Dog Sports including Westminster Shows. Memberships include, Morris and Essex Kennel Clubs. She also served on the boards of Ramapo, Newton, Borzoi and St. Bernard Clubs. She also was distinguished in horse competitions with Carousel, West Milford and North Jersey Equestrian Centers, American Staffordshire, Italian Greyhound and Twin Brook Kennel Club.
She is survived by her son, Anthony, and his father, Michael McMillen, as well as family through marriage and numerous close friends and colleagues.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" at a date to be announced. Please RSVP to [email protected], if you wish to attend. Invitation to follow.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019