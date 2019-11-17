Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Frankford, NJ
Clair Ann Southard

Clair Ann Southard Obituary
PULASKI, Va. - Clair Ann Southard, 72, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rose Nielsen; and her husband, Fred Charles Southard.
Survivors include her son, Fred Michael Southard, of Pulaski, Va.; daughter, Clair Ann Novakoski, of Newbern, N.C.; sister, Rose Alice Conklin, of New Jersey; brother, Amzie Neilsen, of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Friends and family are invited to attend services at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the United Methodist Church, Frankford, N.J. A gathering for family only will follow at 2 p.m. at the Hampton Diner.
The Southard family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
