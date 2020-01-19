Home

Claire M. McGeehan Obituary
STILLWATER - Claire M. McGeehan, 95, of Stillwater, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Michael and Catherine (Wojcik) Magiera, Claire was a longtime Morris County resident and moved to Stillwater in 2015.
She had many interests, however her main focus was being a dedicated homemaker and mother. Claire deeply loved her family and their pets and was always proud of them.
Claire is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, John W. McGeehan; her son, John F. McGeehan and wife, Phyllis; her granddaughter, Alise Holmes and husband, Justin; her great-grandsons, Jackson and Dylan Holmes; and her sister, Marie Barnhardt.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
