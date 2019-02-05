HIGHLAND, N.Y. - Clara E. Ayers, 104, of Highland, N.Y., passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Wingate at Ulster in Highland.

Born in Blairstown, N.J., to the late John and Jane (Titman) Klaus, she lived most of her life in Sussex, N.J., before settling in Highland seven years ago.

Predeceased by her husband, Fred, and two sons, Bob and Bill Ayers, Clara is survived by her loving son, Thomas and his wife, Cindy Ayers, also of Highland, N.Y. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation for Clara will be held 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Ferguson Funeral Home,

27 Third St., Sussex, N.J. A memorial service will follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 5, 2019