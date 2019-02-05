Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Clara E. Ayers Obituary
HIGHLAND, N.Y. - Clara E. Ayers, 104, of Highland, N.Y., passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Wingate at Ulster in Highland.
Born in Blairstown, N.J., to the late John and Jane (Titman) Klaus, she lived most of her life in Sussex, N.J., before settling in Highland seven years ago.
Predeceased by her husband, Fred, and two sons, Bob and Bill Ayers, Clara is survived by her loving son, Thomas and his wife, Cindy Ayers, also of Highland, N.Y. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation for Clara will be held 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Ferguson Funeral Home,
27 Third St., Sussex, N.J. A memorial service will follow at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 5, 2019
